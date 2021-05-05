Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.31

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.31 and last traded at $164.99, with a volume of 3431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,824,907.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

