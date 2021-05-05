SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Lowered to $368.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $327.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $304.89.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $218.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.14 and its 200 day moving average is $286.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 3,480 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,045,044.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,222 shares of company stock worth $9,185,473. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $280,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $442,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

