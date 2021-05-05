EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Oppenheimer

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EVER has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James cut their target price on EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. EverQuote has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $949.93 million, a P/E ratio of -107.61 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 5,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $258,372.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,483,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,279 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $472,301.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,058,349. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,230 shares of company stock worth $4,130,528 over the last 90 days. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in EverQuote by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in EverQuote by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

