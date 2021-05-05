The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm. The Company manages an investment vehicle segment which includes corporate private equity, real assets, global credit and investment solutions. The Carlyle Group Inc. is based in Washington, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.66 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 140,701 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,149,656.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,959,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,321,250.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 33,215 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,215,669.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,107,344 shares in the company, valued at $40,528,790.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 33.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

