Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,900 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the March 31st total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ FAMI opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15. Farmmi has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farmmi stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) by 415.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,159 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Farmmi worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

