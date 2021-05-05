Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,084% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSOD. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $61.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.10.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $13,212,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

