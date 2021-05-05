Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,114 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,084% compared to the average volume of 51 call options.
Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $55.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37.
Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $206.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, CFO Chirag Shah sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $305,413.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,015,326.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $208,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,520 shares of company stock worth $2,969,195. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,350,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at $28,136,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,794,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,129,000 after acquiring an additional 612,537 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,100,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,482,000 after purchasing an additional 373,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter worth about $13,212,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
