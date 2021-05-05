SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,873,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $20,001,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,987,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,959,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $10,350,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $77.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

