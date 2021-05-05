GWM Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 72.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Chewy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,640,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,907,000 after buying an additional 171,632 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Chewy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,366,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,618,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chewy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,528,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,242,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Chewy by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,518,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,357,000 after acquiring an additional 591,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 155.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,658 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 6,150,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $501,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,135 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total transaction of $1,381,766.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,201,051 shares of company stock valued at $505,717,462. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $77.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.86 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.94. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

