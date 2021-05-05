Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 294.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 20,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW stock opened at $90.66 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.50.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.