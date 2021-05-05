90,280 Shares in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:VIXM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 90,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.33% of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth $314,000.

VIXM opened at $34.03 on Wednesday. ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $37.71.

