Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VDE. ADE LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. ADE LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

VDE stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $75.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

