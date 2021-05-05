AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,017 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $272,441,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,915,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,414,778,000 after acquiring an additional 847,276 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $71,938,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,025,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 560,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $39,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $93.65 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $59.79 and a 52 week high of $102.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.42, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.69.

In related news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 8,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $713,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

