Tiaa Fsb Has $268.67 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 138,197 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.0% of Tiaa Fsb’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Apple were worth $268,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Apple by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.82.

Apple stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

