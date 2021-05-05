Regis (RGS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regis (NYSE:RGS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $104.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. On average, analysts expect Regis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RGS stock opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. Regis has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

RGS has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

