OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 16.20% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OPRX opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.60. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The company has a market capitalization of $835.14 million, a PE ratio of -130.76 and a beta of 0.82.

In other OptimizeRx news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $3,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,598,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OPRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OptimizeRx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

