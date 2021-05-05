Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) PT Raised to $68.00

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CASH. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.80.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of CASH stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. Meta Financial Group has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

In other Meta Financial Group news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,483 shares in the company, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $225,557 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookside Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brookside Equity Partners LLC now owns 498,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 360,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,181,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,411 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after buying an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,336 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.