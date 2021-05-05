Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Short Interest Update

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,200 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 775,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,093. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.34. Plexus has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

