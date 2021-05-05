Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Trading Down 5.5%

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)’s share price dropped 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $126.41 and last traded at $126.77. Approximately 17,151 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 925,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 155.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.53, for a total value of $13,239,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,522,787.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.72, for a total value of $279,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,295,084.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 155,547 shares of company stock valued at $24,223,864. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

