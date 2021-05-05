Salem Media Group (SALM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Salem Media Group to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Salem Media Group had a negative return on equity of 32.58% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $64.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.11 million. On average, analysts expect Salem Media Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SALM opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salem Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 9,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $27,101.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,101.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,425 shares of company stock valued at $52,573 over the last 90 days. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

