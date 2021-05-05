Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) traded down 6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $99.58 and last traded at $100.74. Approximately 20,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,451,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.43 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.89.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 28,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total value of $4,041,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,653.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

