Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.93

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 141024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.
The company has a market cap of C$288.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49.
In other news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.
