Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.93

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 141024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HTL shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.50 to C$1.60 in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of C$288.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.75 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.49.

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Thorne Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Potter bought 62,200 shares of Hamilton Thorne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,482.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$543,333.78.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

