Sprague Resources (SRLP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $627.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.13 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 1.44%. On average, analysts expect Sprague Resources to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. Sprague Resources has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $550.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.73%.

SRLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprague Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

About Sprague Resources

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

