Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 591 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.11. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $80.93.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.