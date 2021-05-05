$0.86 EPS Expected for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $1.03. Astec Industries reported earnings per share of $1.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

ASTE opened at $77.06 on Friday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 132.86 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.39%.

In other Astec Industries news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,298.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 225.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

