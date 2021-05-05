BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on BKU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.13. BankUnited has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BankUnited will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,866 shares of company stock worth $374,663. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,504,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,004,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,953,000 after buying an additional 311,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after buying an additional 273,195 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after buying an additional 219,789 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,468,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,058,000 after buying an additional 218,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

