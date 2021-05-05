Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

