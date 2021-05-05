Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.80

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.80 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.23.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200-day moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Otter Tail’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1,534.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

