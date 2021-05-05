Andy L. Nemeth Sells 5,000 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.42. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $98.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $9,830,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

