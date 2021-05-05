Paul C. Hilal Sells 1,411,705 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CSX stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $103.74. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

