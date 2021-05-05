Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.21. Ocugen shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 1,132,358 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Chardan Capital cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Get Ocugen alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $329,001.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 665,607 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,799 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCGN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 13.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at $143,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.