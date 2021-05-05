DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) had its price target raised by Barclays from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.16.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.09 on Tuesday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. On average, analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 211,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

