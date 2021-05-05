Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) had its target price lifted by Rosenblatt Securities from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FTV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a twelve month low of $52.46 and a twelve month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,364.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

