Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Increased to $110.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NGVT. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ingevity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day moving average of $70.73. Ingevity has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $85.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.21.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingevity will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 4.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.