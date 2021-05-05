Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides secure, cloud-based virtual banking solutions. The Company’s solutions include Q2online, Q2themes, Q2mobility App, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2text, Q2voice, Q2clarity and Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics. It enables regional and community financial institutions, or RCFIs, to deliver a suite of integrated virtual banking services. Q2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Q2 alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Q2 from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Q2 from $120.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.16 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.92. Q2 has a 1 year low of $75.67 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.21 million. On average, analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 80,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $9,027,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,331 shares in the company, valued at $26,079,154.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,211 shares of company stock worth $19,348,503. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 216,770 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $1,595,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Q2 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,860,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.