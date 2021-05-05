Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Insider Clinton Tyler Stafford Purchases 4,650 Shares of Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,975 shares in the company, valued at $102,532.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRST. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $5,384,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $2,109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $732,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in Primis Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $292,000.

Primis Financial Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, Primis Financial Corp., had $3.09 billion in total assets, $2.44 billion in total loans and $2.43 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank, the Company's banking subsidiary, provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through forty-two full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and through certain internet and mobile applications.

