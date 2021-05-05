Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shinhan Financial Group is Korea’s largest financial services company. Shinhan Bank is the Group’s flagship subsidiary, and, when combined with the recently acquired Chohung Bank, is Korea’s second largest banking operation. Besides banking, the Group operates subsidiaries in securities, credit cards, asset management, leasing, bancassurance, and project finance. “

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

NYSE SHG opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.54.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shinhan Financial Group (SHG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.