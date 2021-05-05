Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 61,058 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

