Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Major Shareholder Mark N. Tompkins Sells 61,058 Shares

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 61,058 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $167,298.92. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Amesite stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. Amesite Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amesite stock. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Amesite as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

