Short Interest in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Decreases By 14.7%

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the March 31st total of 164,700 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

RDI opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.41.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

In related news, insider Ellen M. Cotter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.44, for a total value of $51,520.00. Also, EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $26,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 753,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,291.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 192,000 shares of company stock worth $1,220,120 in the last 90 days. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reading International stock. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Wolverine Trading LLC owned about 0.06% of Reading International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

