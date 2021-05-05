Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Enphase Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $127.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 99.87, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.07 and its 200 day moving average is $157.77. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $37.81 and a 52 week high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

