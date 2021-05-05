Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has $158.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $135.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX stock opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $136.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,366,191,000 after acquiring an additional 113,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $375,373,000 after acquiring an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after acquiring an additional 79,856 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after purchasing an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.