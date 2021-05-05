Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Shares of CCI opened at $183.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $79.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.97. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $189.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $163.03 per share, with a total value of $244,545.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at $333,885.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $925,528 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

