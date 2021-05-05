Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CLDT has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Shares of CLDT stock opened at $13.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $14.95. The company has a market capitalization of $633.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.05.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 39.04% and a negative return on equity of 10.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,290 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 210.9% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 569,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 386,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

