Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Given New $27.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $24.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $167,459.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 206,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,568,000 after purchasing an additional 966,918 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 4,546,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,239,000 after purchasing an additional 191,264 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,655,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,915,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,705,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after acquiring an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

