CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

CNHI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 500,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 111.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 680,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,856 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 711.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $14,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

