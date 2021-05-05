Credit Suisse Group Raises General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $14.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $115.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,969 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after purchasing an additional 632,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

