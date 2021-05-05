CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Daniel S. Jonas Sells 19,876 Shares

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Daniel S. Jonas sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $2,828,553.56.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.65 and a fifty-two week high of $146.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3,621.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CONMED by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,731,000 after acquiring an additional 568,055 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.