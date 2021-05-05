Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 23,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fiserv stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.
About Fiserv
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.
