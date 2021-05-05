Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 23,000,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fiserv stock opened at $118.04 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.15 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 788.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 44,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Acas LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $809,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,254,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,304,000 after purchasing an additional 405,779 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FISV. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

