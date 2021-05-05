AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 68,142 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 158.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,142 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,292,000 after purchasing an additional 34,389 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 70,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.92. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $33.84.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.