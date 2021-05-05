Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $1.06 Million Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,038 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lumber Liquidators were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumber Liquidators stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $717.69 million, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $35.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

