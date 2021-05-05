CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $15,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,302,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,124,000 after acquiring an additional 208,194 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $238,792,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,103,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $85.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.03 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $2,379,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $3,005,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

